Ken Martin: the Minnesota politico turned DNC chair

Martin, the head of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, was elected with over half the vote

DNC Chair Ken Martin speaks after winning the election to lead the Democratic Party on Feb. 1, 2025.
(Image credit: AP Photo / Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
The Democrats have a new face in charge. Ken Martin was elected chair of the Democratic National Committee on Feb. 1. After years as a Minnesota mainstay and leader of the state's major Democratic wing, Martin will head a party in flux after a 2024 defeat as it works to drum up a unified strategy to combat President Donald Trump's agenda.

Amid the crowded race for DNC chair, Martin was always considered a frontrunner. This was due to his helping keep Minnesota a Democratic stronghold over the last eight years, even as Republicans made major gains throughout the Midwest in the 2016 and 2024 elections.

