Democrats eye a new strategy after Trump victory

Party insiders and outside analysts are looking for a way to recapture lost working-class support

A supporter leaves the election night gathering for Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 6, 2024.
(Image credit: Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
The Democratic Party appears to be in limbo following an unexpected electoral sweep by the GOP; Republicans won back the White House with the reelection of Donald Trump, and they will also control the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. This Republican trifecta means the Democrats won't control a single branch of government for the first time since 2019.

While finger-pointing among Democrats has been ongoing since Vice President Kamala Harris' loss, many within the party are searching for a new way forward. According to most experts, there seems to be a two-pronged strategy: opposing President-elect Trump while also looking for paths to recapture working-class voters, who largely shunned the Democratic Party at the ballot box.

