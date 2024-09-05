Why are older workers staying on the job?

And what does it mean for younger workers?

Younger workers are facing a conundrum: Older workers aren't getting out of the way. America's aging workforce is keeping those older workers on the job longer than ever — and blocking pathways to advancement for people just starting their careers.

"The fastest-growing segment of the labor force is the 75-and-older worker," said The Christian Science Monitor. Many older Americans prefer to stay active as they get older. "This is my exercise," said Pat Callahan, a New Jersey resident in her mid-70s. But many older workers cite "not being financially secure" as a big reason they stay on the job, Vox said. A quarter of people over the age of 59 report having no retirement savings, but a third of Americans over age 65 do have mortgage payments to make. 

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

