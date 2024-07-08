How much do you really need to set aside for retirement?

Be smart about saving for your golden years

Senior man putting coins into a piggy bank
Many experts recommend that you plan to live on 80% of your pre-retirement annual income
(Image credit: Halfpoint Images / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

The rate of retirement savings is inching upward. "Nearly a third of companies that use automatic 401(k) enrollment now start workers saving at 6% of their salaries or higher," said The Wall Street Journal, citing a report by Vanguard Group, which is "about double the share of organizations that did so a decade ago."

Previously, said the Journal, setting a default contribution rate of 6% was "considered too onerous for younger workers and too paternalistic by those who favor leaving decisions to individuals." But now, companies are seeing this as a nudge in the right direction for employees saving for retirement — and taking advantage of employer matching contributions. These shifts raise the question: How much do you really need to save for retirement?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Savings Retirement
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸