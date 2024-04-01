Does the world face a retirement crisis?

And can it be solved by raising the retirement age?

Photo composite of a happy elderly couple, a worried expression and a hand counting coins
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Perhaps the biggest crisis facing the world in the 21st century: Retirement.  An "aging population is stressing retirement safety nets such as Social Security," said BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, per The Wall Street Journal  — a problem that will only get worse as medical breakthroughs help people live longer. A "tremendous" effort goes to that medical innovation, Fink said, "but not even a fraction of that effort is spent helping people afford those extra years."

Fink's solution to the “retirement crisis?” Raise the retirement age. "No one should have to work longer than they want to," the 71-year-old billionaire wrote in his annual letter to BlackRock shareholders. But the tradition of retiring at 65 "originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire." Now demographics are quickly changing. In 2019, fewer than one in 10 people around the world were older than 65 — that number will be one-in-six "by the midcentury mark."

