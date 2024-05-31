What to do if you're falling behind on credit card debt
Avoid accruing interest and late fees
Not being able to pay your credit card bill is a daunting situation to deal with. And it's one that is happening to "more Americans," said NPR, as "about 8.9% of credit card balances fell into delinquency over the last year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — a sign that a growing number of borrowers are feeling the strain of rising prices and high interest rates."
When you miss one minimum payment on your credit card, the situation can quickly move from bad to worse. You will likely get hit with a late fee, and interest will start racking up on your existing balance, potentially at a higher rate known as a penalty APR if payment is late enough.
The good news is, if you find yourself in this position, there are steps you can take to bring your financial situation back under control.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Get in touch with your credit card issuer
The "very first thing you should do when you become delinquent on a credit card payment is contact your issuer," said NerdWallet. This also applies "if you realize you're going to miss a payment or two," said U.S. News & World Report.
Your issuer may be able to help you out in some way. For instance, "if you have a history of making payments on time and expect your personal situation to improve soon, it might be enough to call up and ask for a one-time late fee waiver," said Forbes. Or, "if you expect ongoing challenges, you might need to ask about joining a potential hardship program instead." Another option is "requesting to change your due date on future billing cycles."
When you pick up the phone, be ready to explain "the reasons for falling behind on your payments," "when you'll be able to make a payment," and "if you're able to pay anything right now," said NerdWallet.
See if you can adjust your budget (or your income)
Next up, it is important to figure out how you can begin paying off your balance, as "the sooner you can start making payments, the sooner you'll get out of delinquency and back on track," said Bankrate.
Comb through your budget to see if there is anywhere you can cut back, at least for now. You could also figure out a way to bring in extra money. For instance, said Forbes, you can "pick up extra hours at work," or look into "selling items you don't use or doing odd jobs for a neighbor."
While you are working to pay off your balance, make sure you're not simultaneously growing it by continuing to use your card for purchases. Otherwise, paying down your debt is going to be that much harder.
Explore debt consolidation options
If your credit score is still decent, another option to expedite debt paydown is debt consolidation. Two options for this are a balance transfer credit card and a debt consolidation loan.
With a balance transfer credit card, you may be able to get a 0% APR for a certain period of time, which "allows you to transfer card balances and pay down your debt interest-free during that time," said U.S. News & World Report. However, "the risk is that you won't be able to pay off the balance, and you'll owe interest at a new rate on the remaining charges."
A debt consolidation loan, on the other hand, "combines all of your bills for a single payment to make managing your finances easier and spreads out payments for better affordability," said U.S. News & World Report. You will be paying interest, though usually at a lower rate than you would with a credit card.
Consider working with a credit counselor
You do not have to figure your way out of this situation alone. Instead, you can work with a nonprofit credit counselor, who "may be able to help you create a debt management plan with your card issuer that includes a lower monthly payment, and perhaps a lower interest rate," said Bankrate.
Just keep in mind you may need to "close your credit card account if you go this route," said Bankrate, and you may pay a fee. Still, it can help you figure out a manageable path forward.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
A private astronaut wants to save the Hubble Space Telescope — but NASA has concerns
Under the Radar The telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere in the 2030s
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Satanists are pushing for representation in schools
In the Spotlight The 'After School Satan Club' has been igniting controversy in recent months
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Concert tours to see this summer
The Week Recommends Hang out in the sunshine with a variety of live shows
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is consumer sentiment, and what does it tell us?
The Explainer This economic indicator reflects how consumers feel about their finances and predicts whether they plan to spend money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to split costs on a group vacation
The Explainer Accommodate everyone's budgets and vacation expectations
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Can't make a trip? 4 tips to get some of your money back.
The Explainer Sometimes life gets in the way of your travel plans
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to get lower interest rates on student loans
The Explainer Federal student loan interest rates are set to reach record heights for the 2024-25 school year
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to make that vacation a financial reality
The Explainer The cost of flights, lodging, meals and activities can really add up
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is spaving and how can it lead to overspending?
The Explainer When you spave, you spend more money under the auspices of saving
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
More home sales trigger capital gains tax. Here's how it works and how to avoid it.
The Explainer As a result of rising home values, Americans are increasingly facing this tax when they sell their homes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you ever take financial advice from social media?
The Explainer Not everything you see online is right, or right for you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published