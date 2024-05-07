Social Security, Medicare gain years before benefit cuts

The programs have a little longer than previously forecast before they run out of money — about a decade

President Joe Biden touting Medicare protection
Without action from Congress, Social Security and Medicare will not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2035
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Medicare and Social Security have a little longer than previously forecast before they run out of money, thanks to low unemployment and rising wages plus lower expenses, trustees of the two social welfare programs said Monday. Medicare's trust fund for hospital expenses will see its reserves depleted in 2036, five years later than projected last year, and Social Security's combined retirement and disability funds will pay full benefits until 2035, a year longer than expected.



