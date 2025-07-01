'Trucking is a dangerous business'

'AI can keep truck drivers awake'

Jordan McGillis at The Wall Street Journal

"Fatigue-induced roadway disasters aren't uncommon" for truckers, but "artificial intelligence tools are emerging that can make such disasters less likely," says Jordan McGillis. But "despite the promise of safer roadways, the Teamsters are against these innovations." The National Labor Relations Board "could help make the roads safer by affirming the D.C. Circuit's reasoning to facilitate the proliferation of AI-powered risk-detection technology." The NLRB "must push back harder against union opposition, letting companies detect driver fatigue before it kills."

'Health is the foundation of American freedom'

Ashish K. Jha at The Boston Globe

As "Americans approach Independence Day, we should reflect on the foundational ideals of our country," says Ashish K. Jha. To "pursue life, liberty, and happiness — not just politically but through our everyday lives — you need health." While "health is not listed in the Declaration of Independence as an inalienable right, it is a key enabler of those rights." When "people are able to keep themselves, and those they love, healthy, they have the agency to live the lives they choose."

'I can't believe I need to spell this out — but Trump is not your daddy'

Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian

A "condition called Trump daddy derangement syndrome (TDDS) is sweeping the world — the main symptom of which is an irresistible urge to call the president of the United States 'Daddy,'" says Arwa Mahdawi. While "TDDS remained fairly dormant for a few months, it seems we are suffering a new outbreak." But "is your name Barron, Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka or Tiffany Trump? No? Then I regret to inform you that President Donald John Trump is almost certainly not your daddy."

'History shows us why a nonpartisan US military is essential'

Ryan LaRochelle and Kate Flynn at Time

Protecting the "legitimacy of the U.S. military is especially important during periods of partisan acrimony such as our current moment," say Ryan LaRochelle and Kate Flynn. History "shows that American political leaders have tried to avoid dragging the military into partisan conflicts, because they understood the dangers." Using the "military to quash peaceful protestors endangers the legitimacy of our armed forces in the eyes of the American public," and "puts us all — and our democracy — at risk."

