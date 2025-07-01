'Trucking is a dangerous business'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'AI can keep truck drivers awake'
Jordan McGillis at The Wall Street Journal
"Fatigue-induced roadway disasters aren't uncommon" for truckers, but "artificial intelligence tools are emerging that can make such disasters less likely," says Jordan McGillis. But "despite the promise of safer roadways, the Teamsters are against these innovations." The National Labor Relations Board "could help make the roads safer by affirming the D.C. Circuit's reasoning to facilitate the proliferation of AI-powered risk-detection technology." The NLRB "must push back harder against union opposition, letting companies detect driver fatigue before it kills."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Health is the foundation of American freedom'
Ashish K. Jha at The Boston Globe
As "Americans approach Independence Day, we should reflect on the foundational ideals of our country," says Ashish K. Jha. To "pursue life, liberty, and happiness — not just politically but through our everyday lives — you need health." While "health is not listed in the Declaration of Independence as an inalienable right, it is a key enabler of those rights." When "people are able to keep themselves, and those they love, healthy, they have the agency to live the lives they choose."
'I can't believe I need to spell this out — but Trump is not your daddy'
Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian
A "condition called Trump daddy derangement syndrome (TDDS) is sweeping the world — the main symptom of which is an irresistible urge to call the president of the United States 'Daddy,'" says Arwa Mahdawi. While "TDDS remained fairly dormant for a few months, it seems we are suffering a new outbreak." But "is your name Barron, Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka or Tiffany Trump? No? Then I regret to inform you that President Donald John Trump is almost certainly not your daddy."
'History shows us why a nonpartisan US military is essential'
Ryan LaRochelle and Kate Flynn at Time
Protecting the "legitimacy of the U.S. military is especially important during periods of partisan acrimony such as our current moment," say Ryan LaRochelle and Kate Flynn. History "shows that American political leaders have tried to avoid dragging the military into partisan conflicts, because they understood the dangers." Using the "military to quash peaceful protestors endangers the legitimacy of our armed forces in the eyes of the American public," and "puts us all — and our democracy — at risk."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Dollar faces historic slump as stocks hit new high
Speed Read While stocks have recovered post-Trump tariffs, the dollar has weakened more than 10% this year
-
Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived
In the Spotlight Three out of four toy products in the US come from China
-
Trump sues LA over immigration policies
Speed Read He is suing over the city's sanctuary law, claiming it prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities
-
Trump sues LA over immigration policies
Speed Read He is suing over the city's sanctuary law, claiming it prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities
-
Obama, Bush and Bono eulogize USAID on final day
Speed Read The US Agency for International Development, a humanitarian organization, has been gutted by the Trump administration
-
'More must be done'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Senate advances GOP bill that costs more, cuts more
Speed Read The bill would make giant cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage
-
Trump's strikes on Iran: a 'spectacular success'?
In Depth Military humiliations 'expose the brittleness' of Tehran's ageing regime, but risk reinforcing its commitment to its nuclear program
-
Will NATO countries meet their new spending goal?
today's big question The cost of keeping Trump happy
-
GOP races to revise megabill after Senate rulings
Speed Read A Senate parliamentarian ruled that several changes to Medicaid included in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" were not permissible
-
'If smoke can affect health early in life, it also can affect life's end'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day