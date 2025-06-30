Senate advances GOP bill that costs more, cuts more
The bill would make giant cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage
What happened
Senate Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" late Saturday on a 51-49 vote. Democrats and the two Republicans who voted against moving forward with the legislation, Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), denounced the bill during hours of debate Sunday. Earlier in the day, Tillis had said he would not seek re-election next year.
Who said what
The Congressional Budget Office estimated Sunday that the Senate bill would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit by 2034, versus $2.4 trillion for the House version, to extend $3.8 trillion in tax breaks, add about $200 billion in new breaks and allocate $150 billion more for immigration enforcement and another $157 billion for the military. To partially offset these costs, it would cut $1.2 trillion, primarily from Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage, compared with 10.9 million in the House bill.
Tillis said on the Senate floor that the Medicaid cuts "will betray the promise Donald Trump made" and "hurt people who are eligible and qualified for Medicaid." Trump and other GOP leaders say only "fraudsters, illegal immigrants" and ineligible people would lose coverage, The New York Times said. But "that claim rests on a maneuver embedded throughout the sprawling legislation: Instead of explicitly reducing benefits, Republicans would make them harder to get and to keep," turning mounds of new "paperwork" into "hundreds of billions of dollars in savings." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it would leave Americans "mummified in new red tape."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Republicans, "who have long voiced concern about growing U.S. deficits and debt, have rejected the CBO's longstanding methodology to calculate the cost of legislation," Reuters said, and the Senate GOP is using an accounting maneuver to project deficit reduction. But Paul said on the Senate floor that the GOP bill's $5 trillion debt limit hike was an "admission that they know they aren't controlling the deficit" but rather adding "trillions more."
What next?
The Senate plans to start 20 hours of voting on amendments Monday morning. Republicans are facing a Trump-imposed deadline to get the bill to his desk by Friday, which would require the House to approve any Senate version that passes out of the upper chamber.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
June 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Jeff Bezos' wedding, mixed signals from the Democratic party, RFK Jr. denying vaccines, and a love-struck Donald Trump
-
The mounting tensions between Thailand and Cambodia
The Explainer Long-running border disputes are at a decade high, as protesters in Thailand demand the prime minister's resignation
-
The unravelling of 'trolls' paradise' Tattle Life
In the Spotlight Unmasking of founder sends shockwaves through toxic gossip forum
-
Canadian man dies in ICE custody
Speed Read A Canadian citizen with permanent US residency died at a federal detention center in Miami
-
GOP races to revise megabill after Senate rulings
Speed Read A Senate parliamentarian ruled that several changes to Medicaid included in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" were not permissible
-
Supreme Court lets states ax Planned Parenthood funds
Speed Read The court ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot sue South Carolina over the state's effort to deny it funding
-
Trump plans Iran talks, insists nuke threat gone
Speed Read 'The war is done' and 'we destroyed the nuclear,' said President Trump
-
Trump embraces NATO after budget vow, charm offensive
Speed Read The president reversed course on his longstanding skepticism of the trans-Atlantic military alliance
-
Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says
Speed Read Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders
-
Mamdani upsets Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary
Speed Read Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary
-
The ambiguous legal state of ectopic pregnancy care
The Explainer Rep. Kat Cammack's accusations of 'fearmongering' are the latest example of how mixed messages are complicating the debate around abortion