Senate advances GOP bill that costs more, cuts more

The bill would make giant cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) after voting against GOP megabill
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) voted against the GOP's megabill, saying the Medicaid cuts 'will betray the promise Donald Trump made'
What happened

Senate Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" late Saturday on a 51-49 vote. Democrats and the two Republicans who voted against moving forward with the legislation, Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), denounced the bill during hours of debate Sunday. Earlier in the day, Tillis had said he would not seek re-election next year.

