Can Biden save Medicare?

President Biden has unveiled a plan to save Medicare from a looming funding crisis. In a New York Times op-ed, Biden proposed lowering the program's costs by giving the government more authority to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. He also said Americans who make more than $400,000 should see an increase in their Medicare tax rate, from 3.8 to 5 percent. "This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come," Biden wrote.

The proposal comes "as forecasters warn that a key Medicare trust fund will run into major financial problems within five years," The Washington Post reports. The program provides insurance for around 60 million older Americans, but "is spending money at a much faster clip than it brings in funding." If a solution can't be found, automatic cuts would start in 2028 — creating a "nightmare scenario" that might see senior citizens forced to go without some care.

Biden's proposal is intended "to extend the life of Medicare for another 25 years," NPR reports. But it comes amidst a spending fight with House Republicans and the possibility of an economy-killing national debt default in June, unless both sides can agree to raise America's debt limit. The president has accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare as part of their demands, something GOP officials deny. Biden's proposal seems intended, in part, to put Republicans on the defensive. "Republican plans that protect billionaires from a penny more in taxes — but won't protect a retired firefighter's hard-earned Medicare benefits — are just detached from the reality that hardworking families live with every day," he writes.

Why is Medicare in trouble?

Medicare was already going to face strains as the population ages. The Hill's Joseph Chamie writes that older Americans' "burgeoning needs for financial aid, caregiving, and assistance, together with the rising costs for medical treatment, health care, and drugs" was putting pressure both on household budgets and government programs designed to help them. When Medicare was created in 1965, he writes, just 9 percent of the population was older than 65. Now? That number is 17 percent. By mid-century, it could rise to 21 percent.