'Constantly shifting regulations are a nightmare'

'Permitting reform can ensure a lasting manufacturing renaissance'

Philip K. Bell at Newsweek

For "manufacturing to continue growing our economy," the U.S. "must update its permitting laws and procedures," says Philip K. Bell. "Permitting delays and associated costs make it harder for manufacturers to compete and win in the global economy." Manufacturing "thrives on certainty," and "ensuring that regulations are achievable and stable helps manufacturers plan long-term and make positive investment decisions." Streamlining the "permitting process and reducing the endless required studies can ensure America is able to take advantage of incoming investment."

'The bigotry at the heart of Pete Hegseth's Navy ship renaming'

Michael A. Cohen at MSNBC

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is "marking Pride Month by offering a one-finger salute to the LGBTQ community," says Michael A. Cohen. It's "part of a larger effort to whitewash the accomplishments and, arguably, the humanity, of women and minorities in the U.S. military." The "renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk" was "intentional — a punitive and mean-spirited slight at the estimated 80,000 LGBTQ+ service members in the U.S. military." It's "not hard to read between the lines here."

'Why UTIs are getting so much harder to treat'

Natasha K. Boyd at New York magazine

The rising rate of "antibiotic resistance means UTIs are becoming an increasingly difficult infection to treat," says Natasha K. Boyd. Though "usually regarded as a nuisance, albeit a painful one, UTIs are turning into a complicated illness for a growing number of the population." This "isn't to say that antibiotics are never an effective treatment for UTIs." But the "growing consensus among professionals in the field is that something needs to change."

'AI will devastate the future of work. But only if we let it.'

Gary Rivlin at Time

The "view from the frontlines of AI is sobering," says Gary Rivlin. The "central question isn't if AI will transform our economy — it will — but whether we'll harness it to augment human potential rather than simply replace it." Will we "seize this moment to create more fulfilling work and widely shared prosperity, or allow its benefits to flow primarily to those who own the algorithms?" There is "no immutable law that says automating labor means eliminating human workers."

