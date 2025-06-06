'Constantly shifting regulations are a nightmare'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Permitting reform can ensure a lasting manufacturing renaissance'
Philip K. Bell at Newsweek
For "manufacturing to continue growing our economy," the U.S. "must update its permitting laws and procedures," says Philip K. Bell. "Permitting delays and associated costs make it harder for manufacturers to compete and win in the global economy." Manufacturing "thrives on certainty," and "ensuring that regulations are achievable and stable helps manufacturers plan long-term and make positive investment decisions." Streamlining the "permitting process and reducing the endless required studies can ensure America is able to take advantage of incoming investment."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The bigotry at the heart of Pete Hegseth's Navy ship renaming'
Michael A. Cohen at MSNBC
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is "marking Pride Month by offering a one-finger salute to the LGBTQ community," says Michael A. Cohen. It's "part of a larger effort to whitewash the accomplishments and, arguably, the humanity, of women and minorities in the U.S. military." The "renaming of the USNS Harvey Milk" was "intentional — a punitive and mean-spirited slight at the estimated 80,000 LGBTQ+ service members in the U.S. military." It's "not hard to read between the lines here."
'Why UTIs are getting so much harder to treat'
Natasha K. Boyd at New York magazine
The rising rate of "antibiotic resistance means UTIs are becoming an increasingly difficult infection to treat," says Natasha K. Boyd. Though "usually regarded as a nuisance, albeit a painful one, UTIs are turning into a complicated illness for a growing number of the population." This "isn't to say that antibiotics are never an effective treatment for UTIs." But the "growing consensus among professionals in the field is that something needs to change."
'AI will devastate the future of work. But only if we let it.'
Gary Rivlin at Time
The "view from the frontlines of AI is sobering," says Gary Rivlin. The "central question isn't if AI will transform our economy — it will — but whether we'll harness it to augment human potential rather than simply replace it." Will we "seize this moment to create more fulfilling work and widely shared prosperity, or allow its benefits to flow primarily to those who own the algorithms?" There is "no immutable law that says automating labor means eliminating human workers."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Supreme Court lowers bar in discrimination cases
speed read The court ruled in favor of a white woman who claimed she lost two deserved promotions to gay employees
-
Obamacare is under threat in Trump's tax bill
In the Spotlight Medicaid has been the main talking point, but Obamacare users could be at risk
-
Trump-Musk relationship implodes in taunts, threats
speed read Musk said Trump's multitrillion bill would cause a recession and accused the president of involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
-
'The bilateral relationship has eroded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The answer isn't to shake faith in the dollar'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The pattern is similar across America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Russia's position is fragile'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Physicians today have a number of ways of categorizing pain'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The benefits of such a program go beyond just the data'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Gen Z has been priced out of a future, so we invest in the present'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day