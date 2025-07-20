July 20 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include AI replacing workers, and Donald Trump trying to divert media attention away from the Epstein files

This cartoon depicts a male CEO at his desk in a nice office. He says, “Nobody wants to dedicate the best years of their life to a profession anymore only to be replaced by a robot.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set in a swamp where two alligators are standing up talking to each other next to a sign reading “Alligator Alcatraz”. One alligator has a shirt that reads, “Cheap Political Stunt” The other alligator’s shirt says, “Remorseless Cruelty”. One alligator says, “See ya later, alligator!” The other responds, “After a while crocodile!”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

