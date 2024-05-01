Should you wait to claim Social Security benefits?

The longer you wait to collect, the larger your monthly checks may be

A man holds back the hands of a clock on a large clock that stands in front of a large Social Security card
More Americans are collecting their benefits sooner, but experts say there are advantages to waiting
(Image credit: DNY59 / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

It's possible to start collecting Social Security benefits as soon as you hit 62, though you technically have up until age 70 to do so. Still, more Americans are taking their benefits sooner than later — even though experts say there's a big advantage to waiting.

"A majority of new retirees claim benefits before age 65," said CNBC, citing research from the Alliance for Lifetime Income. However, it's not until you hit "full retirement age — generally age 66 or 67, depending on an individual's birth year" — that you'd get 100% of the benefits you'd earn. Further, said CNBC, "for each year you wait past full retirement age up to 70, you may receive an 8% benefit boost."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Social Security
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸