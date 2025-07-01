Who has to pay the estate tax?

Trump's new bill will permanently shift who owes federal estate tax

The estate tax only applies in select circumstances. But when it does, this tax on the value of a deceased person's estate can result in a sizable bill.

If President Trump's tax-and-spending bill is passed, however, those to whom the estate tax applies could get a permanent break. The new bill would permanently increase the estate tax exemptions that Trump passed in 2017, which were otherwise set to expire by the end of the year, shifting who would owe the federal estate tax.

