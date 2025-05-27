House GOP pushes ahead on deficit-boosting tax bill

Republicans push a bill that will lock in Trump's tax cuts, cut Medicaid and add trillions to the national debt

Donald Trump and Mike Johnson speak to members of the media as they depart a House GOP meeting
"There is nothing beautiful" about a bill that strips health coverage from low-income Americans while "exploding the national debt"
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

House Speaker Mike Johnson battled to secure the passage of President Trump's so-called big, beautiful bill, attempting in a blitz of negotiating and arm-twisting to unite his fractious GOP caucus around the cornerstone of Trump's legislative agenda. The bill would lock in Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which are due to expire at year's end, while shrinking taxes on tips and overtime pay. It also allocates hundreds of billions of dollars toward immigration enforcement, the border wall, and defense. To offset tax cuts that would cost an estimated $3.8 trillion over a decade, the bill would cut federal funding for food stamps by $267 billion, scrap clean energy tax credits passed under former President Biden, and cut an estimated $625 billion from Medicaid, mainly by establishing work requirements. Republican hard-liners argued for steeper spending cuts opposed by GOP moderates, who also want a higher cap on the amount of state and local taxes residents can deduct from their federal taxes. Trump traveled to Capitol Hill to whip "grandstanders" into line, but as The Week went to press, Johnson—who needs all but three GOP votes—was still wrangling amid a marathon session. If it passes the House, the bill is expected to be changed substantially by the Senate.

