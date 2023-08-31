Who really needs a financial adviser?

Over half of Americans have worked with a financial planner at some point in their lives, and 28% of those who haven't plan to do so sometime in the future, according to a survey by the CFP Board. But just because a lot of people are doing it, does that mean it makes sense for you as well? The answer is: It depends.

There are certain major life events when it's recommended to seek advice from a financial professional to make sure you have your proverbial ducks in a row. But it's important to consider what you can get out of working with an adviser, and how much it costs, to determine if hiring one or looking for an alternative makes sense for you.

When to get an adviser

As mentioned, the most common times during which a financial adviser is recommended is amid major life events that "change your financial picture or outlook," per Forbes. This can include marriage, divorce, becoming a parent, starting or selling a business, inheriting money, starting a new job or getting promoted, or taking on caregiving responsibilities.

When you apply via our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Beyond those events, working with a financial adviser can make sense if you have "complicated finances or you don't know how certain things work," according to Bankrate. An adviser also may come in handy if you're hoping to figure out your financial goals and how to achieve them. Take "an extensive look at your finances," as this "will give you a better sense of where you stand financially and what a financial adviser may be able to help you with," according to Investopedia.

Services

A big part of the decision is determining what you hope to get out of the relationship. Not only can this help you decide if an adviser is the right solution, but it can help you better tailor your search for an adviser who suits your needs.