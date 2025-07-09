How to navigate buying and selling a home at the same time

If you own your current home and are hoping to purchase a new one, timing the swap can be tricky. Ideally, closing on your new home would dovetail perfectly with the sale of your old home. But things do not always work out so seamlessly, and less-than-ideal timing on either a purchase or a sale can throw a number of wrenches into the situation.

Read on for some tips to get as close to nailing the transition as you can.

Get to know the markets

Having a grasp on the "state of the real estate market in your area is often the biggest factor in timing your home purchase and sale correctly," said Zillow . If you are buying in a different area from where you are selling, that is going to double your homework. It is important to do your research, though, because the "length of time it takes to buy and sell can vary dramatically depending on the local real estate scene."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The housing markets can also tip you off to how much you may be able to spend — "in a seller's market, you may get the highest selling price for your house," while "in a buyer's market, you may purchase your new home for a steep bargain," said Rocket Mortgage .

Weigh whether to buy or sell first

Either order can work, but they have different pros and cons. If you buy before you sell, "one of the biggest advantages" is that you can "house hunt at your own pace," said Realtor.com . On the other hand, the financial aspect may get tricky. You could struggle with "managing two mortgages at once or securing bridge financing," or it may be "more difficult to qualify for a new mortgage , especially if your debt-to-income ratio is high."

Meanwhile, if you sell first, "you know exactly how much you can budget for the purchase of your new home," said Investopedia . But you may end up needing to "pay for storage and temporary housing," which can add up.

There are also options in between, such as renting out your old home, putting a contingency in your offer based on the sale of your old home or requesting a delayed closing to give you more time.

Work with a knowledgeable real estate agent

An experienced local agent "will not only be able to help you determine the market value of your home, but they'll be able to talk you through timing, strategy and negotiation" when navigating simultaneous buying and selling, said Zillow.

One option that can consolidate your concerns is working with the same agent for both buying and selling, if you are moving within the same real estate market. As an added bonus, this could end up "saving you money on commission costs ," said Investopedia.

Even if you cannot do this — say, because you are moving cross-country — making sure to hire an agent "experienced in buying and selling simultaneously" is still vital, given "how one transaction can affect the other," said Realtor.com.