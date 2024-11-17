Joe Biden's legacy: economically strong, politically disastrous
The President boosted industry and employment, but 'Bidenomics' proved ineffective to winning the elections
There goes Joe Biden's legacy, said Isaac Chotiner in The New Yorker. Had Kamala Harris won last week's election, the president might have been remembered for some of his achievements in office. As it is, he'll now just be known as the man who beat Donald Trump, and then let him straight back into the White House through his own stubborn refusal to cede power.
It was clear long before this year that Biden was too old to stand for re-election. Yet having originally presented himself as a transition candidate, he decided to run again anyway, only pulling out in July after his disastrous debate performance. Biden should have resigned a year ago, said Holman W. Jenkins Jr in The Wall Street Journal. Harris could then have been tested as a president, and in a proper Democratic primary. Republican voters might have "taken the cue that Mr Trump's era was over too".
It was Biden's agenda that really messed things up for the Democrats, said Isaac Schorr in the New York Post. One of the main reasons he beat Trump in 2020 was because he "offered the American people some semblance of normalcy". He promised to govern from the centre as a benign moderate. Yet once in power, he suddenly thought he could be Franklin D. Roosevelt. He started governing "as if he were president of some far-left campus club", relaxing controls on the borders and pushing through a series of massive spending bills that exacerbated the inflation problem.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The president hoped to solve three problems at once with his multibillion-dollar climate and infrastructure spending bills, said Kate Aronoff in The New Republic. He wanted to revive America's industrial heartland, challenge China's dominance in clean energy, and win back disaffected working-class voters. In economic terms, the approach has reaped dividends: America is today enjoying a manufacturing boom and low unemployment. But politically, "Bidenomics" has proved a complete dud. It hasn't alleviated the cost-of-living crisis, and it isn't helping the Democrats win elections.
The cruel irony, said Franklin Foer in The Atlantic, is that these long-term investments, which have provided the foundations for economic growth, will probably start paying off politically under Trump, who opposed the legislation. "Biden will have passed along his most substantive legacy as a gift to his successor."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How will Elon Musk's alliance with Donald Trump pan out?
The Explainer The billionaire's alliance with Donald Trump is causing concern across liberal America
By The Week UK Published
-
Netanyahu's gambit: axing his own defence minster
Talking Point Sacking of Yoav Gallant demonstrated 'utter contempt' for Israeli public
By The Week UK Published
-
Biden arrives in Peru for final summits
Speed Read President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, visit the Amazon rainforest and attend two major international summits
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The burden of the tariff would be regressive'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Should Sonia Sotomayor retire from the Supreme Court?
Talking Points Democrats worry about repeating the history of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Where did Democratic voters go?
Voter turnout dropped sharply for Democrats in 2024
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Team of bitter rivals
Opinion Will internal tensions tear apart Trump's unlikely alliance?
By Theunis Bates Published
-
Trump victorious: 'a political comeback for the ages'
In Depth The president-elect will be able to wield a 'powerful mandate'
By The Week UK Published