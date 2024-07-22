How Biden's enablers may have delayed his bowing out

Joe Biden's inner circle faces calls for a reckoning for allegedly shielding the president — and the public — from questions of aging and electoral viability

Dozens of portraits of Joe Biden out of focus, with one one clear image circled
What role did Biden's inner circle play in shielding the president — and the public — from his electoral realities?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inTalking Point

In the wake of President Joe Biden's historic decision to abandon his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead, nearly everyone has pointed to Biden's disastrous debate performance as the moment when his capacity to run for office truly came into broad public question. Not only did Biden falter during the debate itself, but his halting, unsteady performance stood in stark relief against the campaign's fervent claims that the president was both physically fit and mentally acute enough to wage a national campaign — to say nothing of leading the nation for another four and a half years. Biden did not simply have a bad debate night, but he did so at the expense of a longstanding effort by his team to portray the 81-year-old chief executive as spry and vigorous. 

Questions about Biden's record-setting presidential age are nothing new, having played a not-insubstantial role in his last presidential election four years ago. Despite — or perhaps because of — those longstanding concerns, the president's unmistakably frail showings not only led to his ultimate decision to end his reelection campaign, but prompted many to ask whether some among Biden's aides and advisers have been publicly denying age-based concerns they privately know to be true. Biden's own claims of mental and physical fitness notwithstanding, was the president enabled by some to run for high office to the detriment of the voting public, and himself? 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics Joe Biden Democrats General Election 2024 2024 Presidential Election Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸