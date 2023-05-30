Why is Joe Biden running for reelection, anyway?

"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," Biden bragged during a recent MSNBC interview "I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office." Like Ronald Reagan's now-famous quip that he won't "exploit, for political purposes, [his] opponent's youth and inexperience," Biden is "doing exactly what he should be doing. He's embracing it, he's having fun with it," former campaign aide Michael LaRosa explained. "By saying the quiet part out loud, everyone is in on the joke. He knows his age, and he's not pretending to be somebody he's not. And that's the most important quality in a candidate." Skip advert With a clean bill of health after his most recent physical, Biden is clearly unbothered by allegations that he's too old for the job, and moreover sees his experience as an asset to be touted, not shied away from. History repeating In part, Biden's decision to run for reelection seems animated not only by his own sense of self-motivation, but by what he sees happening on the other end of the political spectrum: Republicans once again rallying around former President Donald Trump as their party's ideological core and presumptive nominee. Casting himself as the candidate who can — and already has — defeat Trump, Biden's campaign launch video made clear with its use of footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that to "finish the job" means in no small part continuing to repudiate the extremism Trump embodies and encourages. "What Biden has that no one else does is a record" of defeating Trump electorally, a priority that "weighs heavily" among Democrats, David Axelrod, adviser to former President Barack Obama said. And while some, like former GOP Rep. William Hurd, see another Biden/Trump face-off in 2024 as a "rematch from hell," the bottom line for Biden seems to be that he has "already slayed that dragon and I'll slay him again." That alone is metric enough for Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who told Insider that "the question is simply, who will be the best to defeat Trump?" With Biden having "defeated him before," anyone thinking to challenge the president for the nomination would have to "make the case of why they would be better to beat Donald Trump" while carrying states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Bolstered by that sort of backing, Biden's decision to run for reelection should be seen as more than just his effort to continue the policies he's set in place during his first term in office, but as a proposition — yet to be realized — for the public to once again reject Trump and Trumpism with as little risk as possible.