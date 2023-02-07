Just what has Biden accomplished, anyway?

"Politics," it's often been said, "is the art of the possible." It is, to crib another famous phrase, a constant tension between campaigning in poetry, while governing in prose — and perhaps nowhere more so than in the White House, where a president's every action (and inaction) is scrutinized for signs of deeper significance and political import. Skip advert For President Biden, the dissonance between promise and accomplishment seems particularly stark, with a new Washington Post-ABC poll that indicates a significant majority of the country — more than 60 percent — sees his time in office as having accomplished little to nothing. Compounding that bad news for Biden is a separate report from Monmouth University that shows a fifth straight year of declining faith in the state of the union "from 55 percent in 2018 to 39 percent in the current poll," suggesting that "fundamental faith in the American system continues to erode, even when taking into account the fact that partisan views shift depending on who occupies the White House," according to Monmouth Polling Institute director Patrick Murray. Those measures of public sentiment, however, seem at odds with the reality of Biden's tenure in the White House. Despite having a "lot of things to tout," the Biden administration's triumphs have "not penetrated the American public" NBC's Chuck Todd noted recently. So what has Joe Biden accomplished, anyway? Isn't it the economy, stupid? When longtime Democratic election strategist James Carville coined his now-infamous aphorism in the early 90s, it was intended to help keep then-candidate Bill Clinton's campaign team on message in their race against President George H.W. Bush. Since then, Carville's oft-repeated (and frequently parodied) statement has become political shorthand for why Biden's list of economic accomplishments has hardly seemed to move the needle in his administration's favor. Indeed, on the economic front, the Biden White House has notched a number of historic victories, particularly when it comes to adding jobs to the U.S. economy. In his first year in office, employers added 6.6 million jobs, an all-time record for a president's initial 12 months in office — a trend that's continued throughout the president's term, including through this past January, in which the country's unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point in more than half a century. Skip advert