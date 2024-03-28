Disney and DeSantis reach detente

The Florida governor and Disney settle a yearslong litigation over control of the tourism district

Disney World
The battle stemmed from Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill
(Image credit: Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), handpicked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to take over governance of the area including Disney World, approved a settlement Wednesday with The Walt Disney Co. The agreement ends a yearslong battle between Disney and DeSantis stemming from Disney's opposition to Florida's GOP-backed "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Disney Ron Desantis Florida Lawsuits
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us