Disney and DeSantis reach detente

What happened

The board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), handpicked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to take over governance of the area including Disney World, approved a settlement Wednesday with The Walt Disney Co. The agreement ends a yearslong battle between Disney and DeSantis stemming from Disney's opposition to Florida's GOP-backed "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Who said what

The settlement "opens a new chapter of constructive engagement" with the CFTOD board and enables "significant continued investment" in the state, said Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle. A DeSantis spokesperson said the administration stands ready to "work with Disney and the district to help promote economic growth, family-friendly tourism and accountable government."

Wednesday's settlement "lifts a significant barrier" to Disney World's "continued development" and suggests Disney may seek a "potential resolution of a related federal case," CNBC said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Disney's relationship with the CFTOD will now be governed by an earlier "2020 comprehensive plan" in which the district agreed to "consult with Disney" over any reviews and amendments, The Orlando Sentinel said.