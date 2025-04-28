David Hogg challenges Democrats' 'ineffective' old guard

He plans to fund primary challenges to Democratic incumbents

David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Anti-gun campaigner David Hogg is making waves with his plan to push primary challenges to the party's incumbents in Congress. After rising to prominence for his activism as a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at his high school in Parkland, Florida, he is now a vice chair on the Democratic National Committee, and he's making other party leaders anxious.

Democratic critics say Hogg's plan to invest $20 million from his Leaders We Deserve PAC to replace incumbents is "misguided at a time when the party is up against President Donald Trump," said The Washington Post. But Hogg said his goal is to help that opposition by replacing "ineffective" Democrats. Those who are nervous about his proposal "should ask yourself, if you're a member of Congress, why and how you can change?" he said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸