With Dick Durbin's retirement, where do Democrats go from here?

The number two Senate Democrat's pending departure is a pivotal moment for a party looking for leadership in the second Trump administration

Photo collage of two vintage boxer figurines with donkey heads squaring off against each other.
Democrats are losing an institution in the Senate, but potentially gaining a younger, more combative replacement
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

It has been nearly 30 years since Dick Durbin became an Illinois senator — a lifetime in American politics. But now, at age 80, he has spent 20 years as the Democrats' Senate whip, and his political career is nearing an end after announcing yesterday he will not seek reelection next year. The senator's looming departure comes at a pivotal time for Democrats. As the party looks ahead to the 2026 midterms, Durbin's retirement marks more than just the end of a political era.

What did the commentators say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸