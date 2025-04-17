The anger fueling the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez barnstorming tour

The duo is drawing big anti-Trump crowds in red states

Photo composite illustration of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are giving voters a 'place to gather, scream, and feel a little less helpless'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Democrats have sometimes seemed confused about how to confront the second Trump administration, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are responding with boldness: They are roving across red states — and drawing big crowds — with a series of anti-Trump rallies.

The duo took Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour "deep into Trump territory this week," said The Associated Press. What's more, they are seeing the same crowds "they got in liberal and battleground states" earlier on the tour. A Monday rally in Boise, Idaho, drew 12,500 people in a county that has 11,902 registered Democrats. An earlier event in Salt Lake City pulled a reported 20,000 attendees. "When it comes to standing up to Trumpism there is no such thing as a red state," said Sanders on X on Sunday. The events offer a "dose of hope to progressives living in the places where they're most outnumbered," said the AP.

