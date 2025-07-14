The Pam Bondi and Dan Bongino schism threatens Trump's DOJ
Two MAGA partisans find themselves on either end of a growing scandal over Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to White House officials
President Donald Trump this week is scrambling to contain fallout from perhaps the biggest intra-administration rift of his second term: an increasingly public fight between FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of a White House investigation into sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged list of high-profile clients and jailhouse suicide in 2019. Friction between the two officials came to a head last week during an explosive White House meeting in which Bondi, who last week downplayed the more salacious rumors surrounding Epstein that she once promoted, accused Bongino of planting negative news stories about her oversight of the investigation.
A 'political crisis' that could 'splinter' the MAGA base
"What’s going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?'" Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social that called for his supporters to "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB." Trump's "full-throated defense" of Bondi has shocked MAGA faithful, Fox News said. Many of the president's most staunch supporters insisted the scandal "will not simply dissipate," given how many Trump insiders ("including Bondi, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel") had previously vowed to "expose the corruption surrounding Epstein."
The renewed furor over Epstein and his administration's investigation thereof is a "political crisis" for Trump that has threatened to "splinter his far-right political base," said The New York Times. The "blowback" has "raged unabated for nearly a week" since the DOJ and FBI closed their investigation by "affirming previous findings that Epstein's death had been a suicide." MAGA backers both "inside and outside government" have gone "completely bananas," said Charles Pierce at Esquire, and the "upper echelons of the FBI might come tumbling down" as a result. Bongino reportedly considered leaving the administration entirely over the scandal, but is "in good shape," Trump said to reporters after talking to the deputy director over the weekend.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Despite his all-caps exhortation and expressions of equanimity, it's "not clear" whether Trump's post will be enough to "quell the furor," said NBC News. "I support Pam as AG but think a Special Counsel has to be named to take the Epstein case over," said longtime Trump ally and former White House strategist Steve Bannon in a statement to the network. But "audience sentiment" at a recent event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point USA was "running 100% against Bondi remaining as AG."
Defying the 'patterns of previous Trump controversies'
The White House has worked to "minimize any tensions" stemming from the growing friction between Bondi, Bongino, and their respective bases, said The Associated Press. Attempts to "sow division" within Trump's Justice Department are "baseless," said spokesman Harrison Fields to the wire service. Trump throwing his support behind Bondi suggests a "dramatic shake-up" at the attorney general's office is "not imminent," said Steve Benin at MSNBC.
Nevertheless, the intra-DOJ discord has "defied the patterns of previous Trump controversies," said the Times, thanks to an increasing willingness among some MAGA adherents to "cast doubt on Trump's actions and motives." Bongino's threat to leave the FBI has "infuriated Trump," CNN said, while Vice President J.D. Vance has spent the past few days "attempting to mediate" between the various parties. Bongino's relationship with the White House has nevertheless become "basically untenable," sources said to CNN. Even if Bongino remains for now, "some inside the administration believe he will not stay in the job long-term."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
8 ways Trump's bill will change your taxes
The Explainer The 'big beautiful bill' was recently signed into law. Here's what it might mean for your wallet.
-
One great cookbook: 'The Cook You Want to Be'
The Week Recommends And the way you want to eat — now
-
'We should all ask ourselves: When we laugh, who's hurting?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Secret Service 'failures' on Trump shooting
Speed Read Two new reports detail security breakdowns that led to attempts on the president's life
-
Trump uses tariffs to upend Brazil's domestic politics
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By slapping a 50% tariff on Brazil for its criminal investigation into Bolsonaro, the Trump administration is brazenly putting its fingers on the scales of a key foreign election
-
'Trump's authoritarian manipulation of language'
Instant Opinion Vienna has become a 'convenient target for populists' | Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump set to hit Canada with 35% tariffs
Speed Read The president accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to stop the cross-border flow of fentanyl
-
Could Trump really 'take over' American cities?
Today's Big Question Trump has proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.
-
Are right-wing conspiracy theorists turning on Trump?
Today's Big Question The administration's Jeffrey Epstein announcement has sparked a MAGA backlash
-
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs
Speed Read He accused Brazil's current president of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro
-
Is the Trump-Putin bromance over... again?
Today's Big Question The US president has admitted he's 'p*ssed off' with his opposite number