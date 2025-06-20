Army commissions tech execs as officer recruits

Some of the tech industry's most powerful players are answering the call of Uncle Sam

An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of a U.S. Army logo displayed on a computer screen
The new initiative shows how much the 'relationship between the Pentagon and the tech industry has deepened'
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

This month, the Army announced the creation of Detachment 201, dubbed the Pentagon's Executive Innovation Corps, to "fuse cutting-edge tech expertise with military innovation." While part of a broader effort to ensure the military has access to the most advanced assets available, this new initiative comes amid President Donald Trump's ongoing push to incorporate Silicon Valley's money and mindset into his vision of an American technocracy.

The corps has selected four Silicon Valley execs for its inaugural group of Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonels: Palantir's Shyam Sankar, Meta's Andrew Bosworth, Kevin Weil of OpenAI, and Thinking Machine Labs' Bob McGrew. They will reportedly not be required to complete the Army Fitness Test or participate in the military's six-week-long Direct Commissioning Course.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

