Trump may team with a tech company to create a database of Americans

A recent report indicated that Trump is partnering with the tech company Palantir

The Palantir logo is seen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 19, 2025.
(Image credit: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Trump administration may be taking an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies to the next level by partnering with a tech company to compile data and track Americans. The company, Palantir, has denied these accusations. But that has not stopped concerns about the potential data collection, including from some in President Donald Trump's own camp.

Creating the database

