Trump may team with a tech company to create a database of Americans
A recent report indicated that Trump is partnering with the tech company Palantir
The Trump administration may be taking an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies to the next level by partnering with a tech company to compile data and track Americans. The company, Palantir, has denied these accusations. But that has not stopped concerns about the potential data collection, including from some in President Donald Trump's own camp.
Creating the database
The claims of the Trump administration partnering with Palantir to create a "database of Americans" first surfaced in a May 30 report from The New York Times. Palantir, a data analysis and tech firm cofounded by Trump mega donor Peter Thiel, has already been working with the White House and has "received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Trump took office." Using Palantir's technology "paves the way for Trump to easily merge information from different agencies."
Trump officials, with Palantir's assistance, have "already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases," said the Times. The Department of Defense also recently awarded Palantir a $795 million contract. If the company's technology gives the government a centralized platform of this data, it could "potentially use such information" to advance Trump's political agenda by "policing immigrants and punishing critics."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
And this is already coming to fruition, according to the Times, as Palantir engineers have "quietly discussed" the "goal of uniting data on Americans." The company is "reportedly working with the administration in the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Internal Revenue Service" to consolidate data, said The Independent. The White House is reportedly also considering "deploying its technology at the Social Security Administration and the Department of Education." Both of these agencies "store sensitive information about Americans' identities and finances."
Mixed reactions
Palantir has denied the report that it is working to create a database of Americans. The "recently published article by The New York Times is blatantly untrue," the company said on X. Palantir "never collects data to unlawfully surveil Americans, and our Foundry platform employs granular security protections."
This has not stopped many from raising concerns with the Trump administration about the company's potential activities. Palantir has previously been "heavily criticized by data privacy advocates, anti-war protesters and other organizations over the years," said Mashable, as it has had federal contracts for years. However, Palantir's role with the government has reportedly been turbocharged since Trump reclaimed office.
On its "face, it looks like the government is trying to save money in terms of operations and not doing the same thing over and over again," said Armen Kurdian, a retired U.S. Navy captain, to NewsNation. But when you "look a little deeper, are the implications or the risks of putting all the information together at one time going to make a greater risk for the American public?"
Even some Trump allies are reportedly worried. Several "pro-Trump voices expressed dismay and feelings of betrayal across social media platforms like X," including many high-profile MAGA influencers, said Newsweek. This is an "ultimate betrayal of his own people," said Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist who has dined with Trump, on X.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
5 refreshing podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends Exploring the cultural impact of Jerry Springer, a look at contemporary spending habits and more
-
Mortgages: The future of Fannie and Freddie
Feature Donald Trump wants to privatize two major mortgage companies, which could make mortgages more expensive
-
Economists fear US inflation data less reliable
speed read The Labor Department is collecting less data for its consumer price index due to staffing shortages
-
Trump hits Africa, Middle East with new travel ban
Speed Read The travel ban bars visitors from 12 countries and restricts entry from seven
-
'The bilateral relationship has eroded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump's budget bill will increase the deficit. Does it matter?
Today's Big Question Analysts worry a 'tipping point' is coming
-
Elon Musk slams Trump's 'pork-filled' signature bill
speed read 'Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,' Musk posted on X
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Depleted FEMA struggling as hurricane season begins
speed read FEMA has lost a third of its workforce amid DOGE cuts enforced by President Donald Trump
-
A running list of all the celebrities Trump has pardoned
IN DEPTH Reality stars, rappers and disgraced politicians have received some of the high-profile pardons doled out by the president
-
'The pattern is similar across America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day