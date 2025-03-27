Trump allies urge White House to admit chat blunder
Even pro-Trump figures are criticizing The White House's handling of the Signal scandal
What happened
The Atlantic Wednesday published the full Signal group chat on Yemen strikes between President Donald Trump's top national security officials and, inadvertently, the magazine's editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.
The White House and top intelligence officials continued to insist that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had not disclosed "war plans" or "classified information" on the unsecured messaging app, but few people outside the administration appeared to follow their lead.
Who said what
The information Hegseth shared about the imminent strike on Houthi targets was "jaw-dropping in its specificity and includes the type of information that is kept to a very close hold to protect the operational security of a military strike" and the safety of pilots, The Associated Press said. Even "routinely pro-Donald Trump figures pushed back" on Trump's "handling of the Signal scandal" and called for those responsible to be fired, Politico said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"The White House is in denial that this was not classified or sensitive data," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said. "They should just own up to it and preserve credibility." What Hegseth disclosed was "of such a sensitive nature that based on my knowledge, I would have wanted it classified," Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Mistakes "should be acknowledged."
Trump has "privately expressed frustration about the incident," The Wall Street Journal said, but he made the "strategic decision to paper over his annoyance" and "attack, attack, attack." The president did "tentatively" blame national security adviser Michael Waltz Wednesday, Politico said, but continued to "vigorously defend" Hegseth. Waltz "claimed responsibility," and "I always thought it was Mike," Trump said. But "how do you bring Hegseth into it? He had nothing to do — look, look, it's all a witch hunt."
What next?
Wicker Wednesday "became the first member of his party to call for an independent review" at the Defense Department, The New York Times said. "But it is unclear who would oversee such an investigation," as Trump "fired the inspector general at the Pentagon" in his first week back in office.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The Week contest: Marriage pounds
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 27, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - group chats, language lessons, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Playhouse Creatures: 'dream-like' play is 'lively, funny and sharp-witted'
Anna Chancellor offers a 'glinting performance' alongside a 'strong' supporting cast
By The Week UK Published
-
Why is the US bombing Yemen in the first place?
In the Spotlight The Trump administration's snowballing "Signalgate" scandal has helped refocus public attention onto one of the nation's least-understood military entanglements
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Waltz takes blame for texts amid calls for Hegseth ouster
Speed Read Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge: Nazis treated better than Trump deportees
speed read U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reaffirmed his order barring President Donald Trump from deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US officials share war plans with journalist in group chat
Speed Read Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a Signal conversation about striking Yemen
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Canada's Mark Carney calls snap election
speed read Voters will go to the polls on April 28 to pick a new government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Musk set to earn billions from Trump administration
Speed Read Musk's company SpaceX will receive billions in federal government contracts in the coming years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Reports: Musk to get briefed on top secret China war plan
Speed Read In a major expansion of Elon Musk's government role, he will be briefed on military plans for potential war with China
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump signs order to end Education Department
Speed Read The move will return education 'back to the states where it belongs,' the president says
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published