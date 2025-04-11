US Treasuries were a safe haven for investors. What changed?

Doubts about America's fiscal competence after 'Liberation Day'

America is now 'being treated by global financial markets like a problematic emerging market'
When the stock market plunges, investors usually take their money out of risky assets and put that cash into the "safe haven" of U.S. Treasury bonds. But something different is happening since President Donald Trump launched his "Liberation Day" trade war against the world: Investors are treating Treasuries like they are risky assets.

Investors around the world have usually considered Treasuries "so rock-solid safe they're risk-free," said Bloomberg. Trump's "all-out assault on global trade" has put that status in question. Investors are dumping 10- and 30-year Treasuries alongside "stocks, crypto and other risky assets." Why? Treasuries depend on America's reputation for fiscal and monetary "competence," said James Grant, the founder of Grant's Interest Rate Observer. The volatility of the bond market suggests "the world is reconsidering."

