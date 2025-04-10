Trump pauses some tariffs but ramps up China tax

The president suspended most 'reciprocal' tariffs for 90 days and raised his tariffs for China to 125%

President Donald Trump
'Ultimately, Trump caved to the bond markets'
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump reversed course Wednesday, suspending most "reciprocal" tariffs 13 hours after they took effect but keeping the 10% tax on almost all imported goods and raising his tariffs for China to 125%. Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause led to a rally in slumping markets, erasing some of the huge losses since he announced his steep tariffs April 2.

