Trump calls tariffs 'medicine' as stocks plunge

'Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,' the president said of his imposed 10% tariffs on imported goods

President Donald Trump boards plane in Florida
'This is an economic revolution, and we will win'
What happened

Markets in Europe and Asia dropped sharply Monday morning, extending last week's mass global selloff in reaction to President Donald Trump's imposition of 10% tariffs on most imported goods and vow to impose steeper "reciprocal" import taxes on specific countries. "I don't want anything to go down," Trump said Sunday, addressing the market plunge en route to Washington from a weekend of golf in Florida. "But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

