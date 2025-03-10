Trump doesn't rule out recession as tariffs bite

In an interview for Fox News, Trump acknowledges the economic turbulence caused by his tariffs but claims his policies will be worth it in the long run

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in the Oval Office
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump if he expected a recession this year
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Sunday he did not want to predict if the U.S. will fall into recession this year, as some economists and investment banks now forecast. But on a flight back from Mar-a-Lago and in an interview that aired on Fox News, he argued that any short-term economic turbulence from his economic policies would be worth his forecast longer-term gains.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

