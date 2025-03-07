Trump eases Mexico, Canada tariffs again as markets slide

The president suspended some of the 25% tariffs he imposed on Mexican and Canadian imports

President Donald Trump
Yesterday's pause did not calm the jittery markets
(Image credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday suspended some of the 25% tariffs he imposed on Mexican and Canadian imports two days earlier. The one-month pause applies to imports that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact he signed in his first term. Trump gave automakers a similar monthlong reprieve on Wednesday.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

