Trump says tariffs 'going very well' as markets fall
US financial markets had their biggest one-day drop since the advent of Covid-19
What happened
Stock markets in the U.S. and around the world plummeted Thursday in response to the steeper-than-expected universal tariffs President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.
"Virtually every sector suffered big losses as U.S. financial markets closed with their biggest one-day drop since Covid-19 flattened the global economy five years ago," The Associated Press said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1679, or 4%, while the Nasdaq fell 6% and the S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%. U.S. stocks "lost roughly $3.1 trillion in market value," The Wall Street Journal said.
Who said what
Trump told reporters Thursday he thought the tariff rollout was "going very well" and "the markets are going to boom." He suggested he would add new import taxes on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. The tariffs Trump has already announced would "lift the average duty above the previous peak of 1930," making it "by far the most disruptive component of an agenda that may be one of the most disruptive of any new president since the 1930s," the Journal said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump also "contradicted his top aides on the purpose" of the tariffs, "adding to the uncertainty over the trade war," The Washington Post said. Top trade advisers and White House internal talking points insisted the tariffs are not a starting point for negotiations, but Trump told reporters Thursday evening that "the tariffs give us great power to negotiate," adding, "Every country is calling us."
What next?
Wall Street traders "voted with their dollars" but "Republicans on Capitol Hill — who could use their own votes to stop the new tariffs cold — made clear they had no intention of acting anytime soon," Politico said. The bulk of the new tariffs take effect April 9, and "grocery shoppers are likely to feel the impact of the Trump administration's sweeping new tariffs before April is over," The New York Times said, starting with fresh produce, then "staples like sugar and coffee, which is already priced at a historic high," and clothing, electronics and cars.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - April 4, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - penguin tariffs, FDA layoffs, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Are free trade zones and alliances the answer to Trump's tariffs?
Today's Big Question Temptation is to retaliate with trade barriers, but most agree nations should focus on targeted trade pacts and strengthening cooperation
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 March - 4 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is Elon Musk's DOGE job coming to an end?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Plummeting popularity, a stinging electoral defeat and Tesla's shrinking market share could be pulling the tech billionaire out of Trump's presidential orbit
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump's actions cut a wide swath across Hawaii's economy
In Depth The state's tourism and farming sectors are two of the largest hit industries
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The winners and losers of AI may not be where we expect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump rolls out tariffs on virtually all imports
Speed Read On "Liberation Day," Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to America and higher reciprocal tariffs for some 60 other countries
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Sen. Booker's 25-hour speech beats Thurmond
Speed Read He spoke for the longest time in recorded Senate history, protesting the Trump administration's policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Speed Read Mangione was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Democrats win costly Wisconsin court seat
Speed Read Democrats prevailed in an election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite Elon Musk's robust financial support of the Republican candidate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Detentions and hostile treatment: is it safe to visit the US?
The Explainer Spate of interrogations and deportations at US border sparking decline in overseas visitors
By The Week UK Published