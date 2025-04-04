Trump says tariffs 'going very well' as markets fall

US financial markets had their biggest one-day drop since the advent of Covid-19

President Donald Trump rides in golf cart in Florida after shocking world with tariffs
Trump told reporters 'the markets are going to boom'
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Stock markets in the U.S. and around the world plummeted Thursday in response to the steeper-than-expected universal tariffs President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

