Trump rolls out tariffs on virtually all imports

On "Liberation Day," Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to America and higher reciprocal tariffs for some 60 other countries

President Donald Trump unveils new tariffs
The tariffs are a huge gamble for a president elected on a 'wave of public anger over inflation'
What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday unveiled a baseline 10% tariff on all imported goods and steeper "reciprocal" import taxes for specific countries, including 20% for the European Union, an extra 34% for China, 24% for Japan, 46% for Vietnam and 50% for Lesotho.

