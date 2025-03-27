Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports

The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
'I think our automobile business will flourish like it's never flourished before'
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would impose a "25% tariff on all cars not made in the U.S." starting April 3. The White House said the tariffs would also apply to most auto parts, temporarily excluding those produced under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸