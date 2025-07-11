Trump set to hit Canada with 35% tariffs

The president accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to stop the cross-border flow of fentanyl

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday threatened to increase tariffs on Canadian imports from 25% to 35% from next month. In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media, Trump accused Canada of failing to stop the cross-border flow of fentanyl, charging "extraordinary" tariffs on U.S. dairy farmers, and imposing retaliatory tariffs "instead of working with the United States."

