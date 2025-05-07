Carney and Trump come face-to-face as bilateral tensions mount
For his first sit-down with an unpredictable frenemy, the Canadian prime minister elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment tried for an awkward detente
Perhaps the most telling moment of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's first meeting with President Donald Trump came after the two world leaders had concluded their awkward, occasionally tense sit-down: "I'm glad that you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind," Carney said, after being asked by Toronto Star reporter Tonda MacCharles what he was thinking while listening to Trump extol the virtues of annexing Canada. "Oh, I could," MacCharles laughed.
Reporter: I was watching your face during the meeting.. what was going through your mind when the President talked about erasing the border..Carney: I’m glad that you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind Reporter: Oh I could pic.twitter.com/ulnpYr98uAMay 6, 2025
With relations between the United States and Canada at an all-time low, and the president's agenda of sweeping tariffs wreaking acute damage on global finances, Tuesday's meeting between Carney and Trump offered both leaders an opportunity to feel one another out as they each asserted their shifting national priorities. The leaders emerged with diverging views on what they each achieved and where they go from here.
A 'decidedly different tone'
Carney's "mixture of flattery and firmness" during his first meeting with Trump represented an attempt to "deliver a principled resistance" that resulted in a "respectful repartee" between the two leaders, said The Washington Post. At one point, Trump insisted that annexing Canada as the 51st American state would be a "wonderful marriage." Carney responded: "As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale." It was an attempt to "charm" the president while at the same time signaling to his "base of liberal supporters" that he was "up for the job of standing up to Trump."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For much of their meeting, Trump took on a "decidedly different tone" than before, particularly after framing Canadians as a "bunch of freeloaders who couldn't survive without the United States" in a post on Truth Social shared just as Carney arrived at the White House, said The New York Times. While Carney may have "appeared to be walking into a lion's den," it was a "house cat he found there" instead. With an "uneasy grin pasted on his face," Carney "never quite dropped his guard" even as Trump appeared to be "coming face to face with the consequences of his own actions and not quite wanting to deal with them."
Although Carney is typically "not someone who suffers fools," his sit-down with the president showed there's "one colossal fool the prime minister will find a way to suffer quietly," said Shannon Proudfoot at The Globe and Mail. For Carney, the challenge was "always going to be" how he "juggled two very different audiences," said Andrew Chang at CBC: "one American, and one Canadian."
A 'test for U.S. allies more generally'
Even though Trump "refused to back off" from his threats of sweeping tariffs and the annexation of Canada, he was "largely friendlier toward the new prime minister" than he'd been toward former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he'd had a "frosty relationship" for years, The Hill said. The result, said The Toronto Star, was a "more serious engagement than had been the case under Trudeau." Behind closed doors, Trump "sought Carney’s views" on a "range" of issues, including "China, Russia, Ukraine, Iran and the Middle East," the Star said.
Ultimately, Carney's largely hiccup-free meeting with Trump presented a "test for U.S. allies more generally" as they have "struggled to manage the president's upending of relationships around the world," said the Post. "Being too unyielding," like the contentious sit-down with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "risks getting kicked out of the White House," while "too soft an approach can be ineffective or prompt blowback from constituents."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
What will be Warren Buffett's legacy?
Talking Points Observers call him 'the greatest investor of all time.'
-
Art review: "Wayne Thiebaud: Art Comes From Art"
Feature At the Legion of Honor, San Francisco, through Aug. 17
-
What are certificates of deposit and how do they work?
The Explainer CDs may be the right solution for your savings goals
-
Another messaging app used by the White House is in hot water
The Explainer TeleMessage was seen being used by former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz
-
How does the Alien Enemies Act work?
Feature President Trump is using a long-dormant law to deport Venezuelans. How does it work?
-
Baby bonus: Can Trump boost the birth rate?
Feature The Trump administration is encouraging Americans to have more babies while also cutting funding for maternal and postpartum care
-
Hollywood confounded by Trump's film tariff idea
speed read President Trump proposed a '100% tariff' on movies 'produced in foreign lands'
-
Trump offers migrants $1,000 to 'self-deport'
speed read The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented immigrants can leave the US in a more 'dignified way'
-
Deportations ensnare migrant families, U.S. citizens
Feature Trump's deportation crackdown is sweeping up more than just immigrants as ICE targets citizens, judges and nursing mothers
-
Trump shrugs off warnings over trade war costs
Feature Trump's tariffs are spiraling the U.S. toward an economic crisis as shipments slow down—and China doesn't plan to back down
-
Harvard stares down Trump's tax threat as other schools take note
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Higher ed is on high alert as the nation's premier university prepares to take on the fight of its life