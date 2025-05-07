Carney and Trump come face-to-face as bilateral tensions mount

For his first sit-down with an unpredictable frenemy, the Canadian prime minister elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment tried for an awkward detente

President Donald Trump (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Canada's newly elected prime minister deployed a mix of flattery and inflexibility in the hopes of winning over his contentious neighbor
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Perhaps the most telling moment of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's first meeting with President Donald Trump came after the two world leaders had concluded their awkward, occasionally tense sit-down: "I'm glad that you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind," Carney said, after being asked by Toronto Star reporter Tonda MacCharles what he was thinking while listening to Trump extol the virtues of annexing Canada. "Oh, I could," MacCharles laughed.

