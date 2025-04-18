How will Wall Street react to the Trump-Powell showdown?

'Market turmoil' seems likely

Donald Trump introduces Jerome Powell as his nominee for the chair of the Federal Reserve on November 2, 2017
President Donald Trump is talking about firing Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve. Powell's termination "cannot come fast enough," Trump wrote this week on Truth Social. But the firing of Powell could upend Wall Street's stability in what is already a turbulent time for the markets.

Trump and Powell are on a "collision course," said The Wall Street Journal. Trump wants Powell to cut interest rates to encourage economic growth and "cushion the blow from his tariffs." But the Fed fears cutting rates would give a new spark to inflation, leaving Powell stuck with "difficult trade-offs" in deciding how to proceed. "It is the most complex hand any Fed chair has been dealt," former Rep. Patrick McHenry said to the Journal. But even many of Trump's fellow Republicans are leery of firing Powell, the Journal said, seeing it as a "nuclear option" that comes with "enormous downside risk."

