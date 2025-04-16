How might Trump's tariffs affect the luxury goods market?

Luxury clothes, cars and watches could be in the crosshairs

A Rolls Royce car parked outside a Chanel store in London in 2024.
A Rolls-Royce parked outside of a Chanel store in London; both companies may be affected by Trump's tariffs
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump recently announced a 90-day pause on most of his sweeping tariffs, but 10% duties still remain, and this trade policy could have a whipsawing effect on Americans' ability to purchase offshore luxury goods. The prices of basic necessities have already bounced up and down due to the tariffs, and the market for more high-priced items may also feel some pain.

When it comes to the foreign luxury market, high-end clothing will likely be the most affected by the White House's tariffs, especially if Trump were to renege on his 90-day pause. But luxury vehicles and watches, popular with Americans, could also end up in the crosshairs.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸