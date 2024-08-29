Luxe landlords: High-end brands are moving into real estate

Luxury brands are investing in both commercial and residential property.

A rendering of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Places&#039; entrance in Miami
A rendering of Miami's Mercedes-Benz Places, which is in development alongside several other luxury auto-themed buildings
(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz Places / The Boundary)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

When considering luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Aston Martin, property development is likely not what first comes to mind. But many of these companies are now looking to real estate as a new frontier for their portfolios. These brands are investing in a mix of commercial and residential real estate in an attempt to both promote their products and create a new form of marketing for high-end brands.

While some companies are focusing on creating their own condos, apartments and residential buildings, others are in the process of buying out large swaths of city neighborhoods for retail spaces. And data shows that these types of developments are set to skyrocket in the coming decade.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Business News Business Luxury Luxury Travel Realtors Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸