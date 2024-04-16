Controversy is brewing over a lawsuit involving Hermès' luxury bags

The lawsuit alleges the company only sells bags to people with a 'sufficient purchase history'

A row of Hermès Birkin bags on display
Hermès Birkin bags seen during a luxury display in New York City
(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Hermès is one of the world's best-known — and most expensive — luxury retailers, with products on the brand's website ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. However, a new lawsuit against the company is opening debate over whether customers have a legal right to buy Hermès' products. 

The lawsuit, filed in California on March 19, revolves around Hermès' Birkin handbag. An infamous symbol of wealth, the Birkin is one of the most exclusive luxury items in the world. Sold only at Hermès' retail stores, the cheapest variant of the Birkin starts at $10,145; higher-end versions have been sold for more than $100,000. The lawsuit alleges that Hermès only sells Birkins to customers with a "sufficient purchase history," claiming that one of the plaintiffs was "coerced into purchasing ancillary products in order to obtain access to Hermès Birkin bags." This represents a violation of antitrust and competition laws, the lawsuit claims, because of the "unique desirability, incredible demand and low supply" of Birkin bags.

