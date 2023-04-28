A 'wolf in cashmere': How Bernard Arnault became the world's richest person

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has passed $500 billion in value, becoming the first European company to ever achieve this milestone. While the average person may not know LVMH, they definitely know the brands it owns, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Givenchy, Princess Yachts, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, and many more.

This $500 billion mark cements the status of LVMH's founder, Bernard Arnault, as the world's richest person. Like his company, Arnault is likely not a household name, but Forbes puts his net worth at $243.4 billion. In comparison, the world's second-richest person, Elon Musk, is worth $171.5 billion. Given LVMH's ballooning value, it is likely that Arnault's net worth will only continue to rise.

While French-born Arnault is the face of the operation, his family also shares a sizable portion of this wealth. His daughter Delphine is the CEO of Dior and the vice president of Louis Vuitton, while his son Antoine is Dior's vice-chair. Arnault's other three children also have roles in LVMH-held brands, The New York Times reports, with major positions in Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, and Louis Vuitton.

How did Arnault, who is not particularly recognizable outside of luxury circles, make it to the one percent of the one percent?

Arnault's beginnings

Bernard Arnault was born in Roubaix, France, to an industrial family. Described by France24 as a man "driven by ambition who built his own empire," Arnault told the Financial Times his mother had a love of Dior that was passed down to him.

Arnault would eventually study engineering at the École Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious universities in France, Insider reports, before making a small fortune working for his father's construction business. Everything changed for Arnault, though, when he purchased a struggling textile company called Agache-Willot-Boussac in 1984 for $15 million. This company owned a number of French department stores, Insider adds, but also another more notable brand: Christian Dior.