Are luxury goods getting even more exclusive?

With gas prices steadily rising and baby formula still difficult to obtain, it can be tough for the average American to care about something as seemingly frivolous as personal luxury goods. But high-end retail has shown surprising resilience during the second year of the pandemic as "card transactions for luxury goods among consumers earning more than $125,000 a year increased 21 percent in April compared with a year earlier," The Wall Street Journal notes.

Still, that doesn't mean retailers are immune to the global economic sea change. How have brands like Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and others balanced the high costs of inflation and shipping, combined with cash-strapped customers?

The answer might be that exclusive luxury items are actually becoming more exclusive. Many retailers have actually raised prices to protect their brands, since those who are able to afford such goods are also the most likely to be in a position to stomach the higher prices. Here's what the experts are saying about the shift toward luxury brands becoming even more exclusive:

Exclusivity is the whole appeal

During the pandemic, many Americans were flush with newly disposable income, since they weren't spending money on things like gas to commute to work, travel expenses, or other monthly bills. As a result, more customers than ever were able to load up their online shopping carts with Gucci and Prada. Some retailers, including Hermes and Chanel, may not be experiencing the impacts of rising energy costs on hand-made goods, CNN Business reports — but that hasn't stopped them from advantageously hiking prices.

However, in the eyes of such luxury brands, an influx of new customers might not actually be a good thing, since the impression of exclusivity is one of their most attractive characteristics. Chanel is one such brand that worked hard to protect its luxury status. As Reuters reported during the latest price gouge, a "small classic handbag cost 7,750 euros ($8,454) on Chanel's French website ... 6 percent more than in November last year. The same bag sold for 5,500 euros in January 2021 and 4,550 euros in November 2019." In fact, Chanel has "hiked prices of its iconic handbags by an average of 71 percent since before the pandemic," according to analysts at Jefferies.