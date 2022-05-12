Why is there a baby formula shortage?

The U.S. is in the midst of a worsening baby formula shortage, and parents nationwide are struggling to get their kids the nutrition they need. Here's everything you need to know:

Why is there a formula shortage?

There are two main reasons behind the formula shortage, The Wall Street Journal reports. First, knotted supply chains have made it difficult for parents to locate baby formula for months now. Between November 2021 and early April 2022, the out-of-stock rate for baby formula jumped to a whopping 31 percent, CNN reports, citing Datasembly.

But the situation worsened when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February shut down a Sturgis, Michigan-based manufacturing plant belonging to Abbott Laboratories — a major player in the formula business — and recalled three of their powdered baby formula brands — Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare — due to potential bacterial infections. At least four babies were hospitalized and two died after consuming Abbott products, the FDA said.

Abbott later said that cronobacter sakazakii — the bacteria in question — was detected within "non-product contact areas" of the Sturgis plant, but not in the products. The manufacturer is now working with the FDA to restart production at the Sturgis plant and has said it's trying to increase production of Similac at other approved facilities, the Journal notes.

Likewise, Reckitt Benckiser, owner of the company behind formula brand Enfamil, has said its factories are churning out product seven days a week in hopes of filling empty shelves. But even with these efforts, shortages persist.

How are retailers responding?

Many are limiting how much formula parents can buy at once. Walgreens and CVS are limiting customers to three formula products per purchase. Target has restricted only online shoppers to a total of four formula items per sale, and Costco has listed various caps on its website, per The New York Times.

Is the government doing anything about it?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the FDA is doing everything it can to combat the shortage. "The FDA issued a recall to make sure that they're meeting their obligation to protect the health of Americans – including babies who, of course, were receiving or taking this formula – and ensure safe products are available. That's their job," she said. "Ensuring the availability is also a priority for the FDA and they're working around the clock to address any possible shortage."