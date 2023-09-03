Empty office buildings are blank slates to improve cities

It's been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic prompted many to begin working from home, but the trend has continued to show its staying power even as other aspects of society have returned to pre-pandemic conditions. Because of this, many office buildings in cities have remained empty, leaving city planners and officials scrambling to figure out what to do about the empty spaces.

Should buildings be repurposed?

According to the real estate company JLL, U.S. office vacancy went over 20% in the first three months of 2023, with some cities hitting 25% vacancy. However, "these figures understate the severity of the crisis because they only cover spaces that are no longer leased," The Atlantic wrote. "Cities will have to survive and adapt," the source continued. "In a world of consumer choice, locations must think like consumer products."

While there is no "silver bullet or even a series of bullets that can solve the office-vacancy crisis," cities are exploring a number of options being tested to fill the spaces, Dror Poleg, an economic historian and the author of "Rethinking Real Estate," told The Washington Post. Some believe that empty buildings will continue to stay empty. "We will not be able to repurpose offices so they can serve different functions on off days," Tim Oldman, CEO of global workplace insights company Leesman, told BBC. "They are highly tuned to the tenant organization's needs and their legal obligations to their employees."

How could empty buildings be repurposed?

The most popular option that has been considered is turning the spaces into housing, especially given the urgent need to combat the housing crisis, however, many newer buildings lack the "sunlight or plumbing to easily carve the space into apartments." Still, approximately 30% of office buildings in North America could potentially be repurposed for residential purposes, The Atlantic reported. They would require renovations to become suitable for living, including prepping the spaces for the electrical and plumbing needs of inhabitants. "But office buildings that are due for a remodel or upgrade anyway could be great candidates for this type of reinvention," wrote The Conversation.