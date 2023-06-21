Making sense of America's commercial real estate crisis

More Americans have chosen to work from home full-time or part-time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the need for some firms and organizations to pay for commercial office space. In some cities, downtowns have seen an increase in vacant buildings and shuttered restaurants, while rapid transit systems remain well below pre-pandemic levels of ridership in the biggest metropolitan areas. The problem is not confined to cities; suburban and exurban office parks are also in trouble. But experts disagree on how big of a threat a downturn in the commercial real estate market represents to the broader economy.

What's happening with commercial real estate?

The national office vacancy rate reached 12.9% in April 2023 — a huge jump from the 9.4% at the end of 2019 — with significant year-over-year increases in nearly every market. That trend held for big cities in both blue and red states. Empty offices are a nightmare for commercial real estate owners and the institutions who staked them, threatening a potential wave of defaults and bank failures that could have ripple effects throughout the economy.

A decrease in office workers can tank the many businesses that depend on them, including lunch spots and convenience stores, and put a hole in municipal budgets, which rely on commercial real estate taxes for a significant portion of revenue. Especially given the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank earlier this year, anxiety is rising in some corners about a repeat of 2008, when a wave of mortgage defaults could not be contained to the housing sector and plunged the economy into its worst crisis since the Great Depression.

Is a crisis looming?

Experts are divided. Commercial real estate is a $20 trillion sector. Small and regional banks hold 80% of the debt and may not be well-positioned to ride out a crisis. Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Lisa Shallett warned in April that commercial real estate prices could plummet as much as 40%. "More than half of the $2.9 trillion in commercial mortgages will be up for refinancing in the next couple of years," meaning that borrowers will have to adjust suddenly to higher interest rates. The commercial real estate market "has all but collapsed," economist Philip Pilkington said at Newsweek. Those loans will "turn into toxic waste and end up sealed away on the government's balance sheet," possibly triggering a recession as a combination of higher interest rates and inflation compound the economy's woes.