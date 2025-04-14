Why won't Apple make iPhones in America?

The future of the iPhone is up in the air. The White House announced Friday that electronics would be given an exception from President Donald Trump's massive new 145% tariffs on Chinese-made products. On Sunday, Trump seemed to renounce that waiver. That puts iPhone-maker Apple in limbo.

The tariffs are "poised to take a toll on tech companies like Apple," said CNBC. The tech giant is a U.S.-based company, but it "makes iPhones and most of its other products in China." Trump believes that "America cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies," said White House spokesman Kush Desai. Apple and other companies should be "hustling to onshore their manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible."

