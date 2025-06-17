Unreal: A quantum leap in AI video

AI video has made it harder than ever to trust what you're seeing online, said Andrew R. Chow and Billy Perrigo in Time. "While text-to-video generators have existed for several years," Google's new Veo 3 video generator "marks a significant jump forward." Unlike OpenAI's video generator, Sora, Veo 3 introduces sound, producing AI clips that "are nearly indistinguishable from real ones." Within days of its release, users had already posted "fake news segments in multiple languages, including an anchor announcing the death of author J.K. Rowling." (She is not dead.) Previous versions of AI videos were either comically crude or easily detectable as being manipulated. Today's models are so good they're frightening—and they will have real-world implications.

The genie is out of the bottle, said Ruben Circelli in PCMag. AI video generation is only going to get more realistic from here. When Veo 3 inevitably allows users to generate videos based on pictures you upload, the harassment potential will multiply. "Don't like your boss? Send a clip to HR of them doing something inappropriate." With this technology, "the only real limits are your imagination and your morality." Google has some "obvious guardrails" in place, said Allison Johnson in The Verge. "You can't prompt it to create a video of Biden tripping and falling," nor can you create a fake news anchor announcing the assassination of a president. That said, I was easily able to prompt Veo 3 "to create a video of the Space Needle on fire." I imagine it won't be long before a full-length movie will get made with Veo 3.

